Longview, WA

New Longview subdivision heading into final phases of approval

By Brennen Kauffman
Longview Daily News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLongview’s first new subdivision in years is close to getting full approval for its final phases of construction. The city planning commission voted Wednesday for Phases 4 and 5 of the Mount Solo development be sent to the City Council with a recommendation to approve. The two phases will create 76 lots for single family residences in the space between Altrusa Park and the Heron Pointe neighborhood, in addition to dozens of homes currently slated for the area through the first three phases of the development.

tdn.com

