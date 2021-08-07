McCord Ice Cream Social scheduled for Aug. 13

After decades as an educator, Tina Johnson is ready for her next endeavor — children’s book author. There was a stand-off in Philly. The Riley family of Wilmar, Arkansas, had gone to Pennsylvania to visit relatives. Everything was going great. Until it wasn’t. Two females were squared off over a dinner table. This issue wasn’t going to just be pushed to the side. Firmly, Christene Riley insisted. And just as firmly, her 5-year-old daughter, Tina, resisted. She wanted ice cream. But what stood between her and that ice cream wasn’t just her mother. It was what was on her plate.