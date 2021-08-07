McCord Ice Cream Social scheduled for Aug. 13

Celebrating 30 years of pioneer heritage, the Evansville Historical Foundation will be hosting a 3-day event, free to the public, from Friday, July 30th to Sunday, August 1st. All events scheduled will take place on site at 304 S. Gran Street in Evansville - buildings will be open for self-guided tours. Friday, July 30th: Community Appreciation Picnic - running from 5:30 - 7 PM, with a special program to cap things off at 6:45. Saturday, July 31st: Pie & Ice Cream Social - running from 1 - 5 PM with music on the bandstand & a scavenger hunt being held all day. Old-time children's games will be played behind the pioneer church from 3 - 4 PM. Sunday, August 1st: Community Church Service - starting at 10 AM. No offering taken, please support the local church of your choice instead. You will need to provide your own seating.
