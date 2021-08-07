Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

McCord Ice Cream Social scheduled for Aug. 13

Ponca City News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBody The McCord Senior Citizen Center’s annual free ice cream social will be on Friday, Aug. 13 at the Center, 115 Mary Rd. Free homemade ice cream and other desserts will be shared from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm. The popular event is a gesture of gratitude from the Center’s Board of Directors to supporters and families. All ages welcomed.

www.poncacitynews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Citizen#Homemade Ice Cream#Food Drink#Mccord Ice Cream Social#Mccord Senior Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Evansville, MNvoiceofalexandria.com

Evansville Historical Foundation Celebrates 30 Years with Picnic & Ice Cream Social

Celebrating 30 years of pioneer heritage, the Evansville Historical Foundation will be hosting a 3-day event, free to the public, from Friday, July 30th to Sunday, August 1st. All events scheduled will take place on site at 304 S. Gran Street in Evansville - buildings will be open for self-guided tours. Friday, July 30th: Community Appreciation Picnic - running from 5:30 - 7 PM, with a special program to cap things off at 6:45. Saturday, July 31st: Pie & Ice Cream Social - running from 1 - 5 PM with music on the bandstand & a scavenger hunt being held all day. Old-time children's games will be played behind the pioneer church from 3 - 4 PM. Sunday, August 1st: Community Church Service - starting at 10 AM. No offering taken, please support the local church of your choice instead. You will need to provide your own seating.
South Beloit, ILBeloit Daily News

Bushnell-Wheeler Ice Cream Social set

SOUTH BELOIT—The Bushnell-Wheeler Home will host an Ice Cream Social from 11 a.m.—4 p.m. Aug. 15. The event will offer free ice cream, hot dogs, lemonade and snacks. Free tours of the historic Bushnell-Wheeler House also will be offered. The Bushnell-Wheeler House is at 542 Wheeler Ave., South Beloit. The...
Greensboro, NCvtcng.com

Greensboro Historical holds ice cream social

The Greensboro Historical Society’s annual ice cream social is Saturday, July 31, 2-4 p.m., at the society’s building, 29 Breezy Avenue. The historical society display features the oldest registered fold of Highland cattle in the U.S. Come learn about Highland cattle, enjoy some ice cream and pet or comb a Highland.
Missouri Statetheijnews.com

Missourians Invited To Celebrate Bicentennial With An Ice Cream Social

COLUMBIA – Missourians are encouraged to participate in a statewide ice cream social to celebrate the 200th birthday of Missouri. While the event will be held Aug. 10, 2021, Missouri’s statehood day, the planning begins now. Missouri 2021 is looking for communities and organizations to organize an ice cream social and to register their event at missouri2021.org.
Hanover, MNhometownsource.com

Hanover hosts successful ice cream social/open house

The rain stopped exactly one hour prior to the start of the Hanover Historical Society’s Summer Ice Cream Social on July 14. The bounce houses were reinflated and tables and chairs set up outside. The crowds came and came and kept on coming. The Society’s Third Annual Ice Cream Social...
Recipesaymag.com

Butter Beans and Ice Cream

After decades as an educator, Tina Johnson is ready for her next endeavor — children’s book author. There was a stand-off in Philly. The Riley family of Wilmar, Arkansas, had gone to Pennsylvania to visit relatives. Everything was going great. Until it wasn’t. Two females were squared off over a dinner table. This issue wasn’t going to just be pushed to the side. Firmly, Christene Riley insisted. And just as firmly, her 5-year-old daughter, Tina, resisted. She wanted ice cream. But what stood between her and that ice cream wasn’t just her mother. It was what was on her plate.
Crookston, MNkroxam.com

NWROC & UMC TO HOST ANNUAL OX CART DAYS ICE CREAM SOCIAL AUGUST 18

The Northwest Research and Outreach Center along with the Office of Outreach & Engagement at the University of Minnesota Crookston will host the annual Ox Cart Days Ice Cream Social on Wednesday, August 18, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the University Teaching and Outreach Center (UTOC) Lot J (rain site: Northern Lights Lounge, Sargeant Student Center).
Masaryktown, FLhernandosun.com

Ice Cream and Summer Memories

I was asked a question recently about my favorite ice cream as a kid. And there it was---another summer memory. One thing led to another (and to this story) and prompted even more thoughts that hadn't come to mind in a long time. These are younger memories for me. Late...
Jefferson City, MOkjluradio.com

Council for Drug Free Youth hosts annual Ice Cream Social fundraiser tonight

A Jefferson City non-profit that works to teach kids how to make healthy life choices is hosting one of its two annual fundraiser’s tonight. The Council for Drug Free Youth is hosting its annual Ice Cream Social fundraiser from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Capital West Christian Church Event Center on Fairgrounds Road. The social has typically been held at the Capital Mall but room availability this year prompted the new location.
Food & DrinksWWLP 22News

Healthy banana ice cream

(Mass Appeal) – It’s summertime, so ice cream is the way to go – but what if I were to tell you there’s a healthier version that does not disappoint on flavor. Eliana Terry, a clinical dietician with Baystate Noble Hospital, is here to show us how to make a healthy banana ice cream.
Tarrytown, NYthehudsonindependent.com

ICE CREAM!!!

The invitation went out over the weekend for kids and their parents to come down to Pierson Park on Tuesday afternoon from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. for FREE ice cream (“cone with a cop”). It was all courtesy of the Tarrytown Police Department and the local chapter of the Police Benevolent Association (PBA), which paid for the ice cream from Jimmy’s Soft Serve truck. The purpose: “Get to know your local police, and so that they too can get to know you!”
Crescent City, ILNewsbug.info

CCHS hosts ice cream social, has program on county fair

Members of the Crescent City Historical Society hosted the group’s annual ice cream social on Sunday, Aug. 1 at the Crescent City Community Center. Members present who assisted were Yvonne Doggett, Cindy Pufahl and Carolyn Rapp. Those attending the free program enjoyed a few varieties of homemade ice cream treats.
Food & Drinkstimnath.org

Town of Timnath Event! Ice Cream Social – August 13th

Join your friends and neighbors for the Town of Timnath’s first ever Ice Cream Social on Friday, August 13th, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Timnath Community Park! We’ll have complimentary ice cream from Timnath’s own Divine Ice Cream truck, as well as food and drinks available for purchase from a variety of food truck. There’ll be live music, and lots of fun activities for the kids. Don’t miss this end-of-summer Timnath event for the whole family! CLICK HERE to see all the details.
Stutsman County, NDnewsdakota.com

Stutsman County Museum Plans Ice Cream Social

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Stutsman County Museum is planning to return their ice cream social this Sunday, August 8th. Museum Curator Alden Kollman says the social is a way to invite visitors new and old into their building. Kollman says their inventory process has helped them clear some space...

Comments / 0

Community Policy