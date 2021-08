Some new concept art from The Suicide Squad reveals that Deathstroke (aka Slade Wilson) was once considered to lead Task Force X in James Gunn's film. The artwork for The Suicide Squad appears in the new HBO Max featurette The Suicide Squad: The Way of the Gunn, which gives DC fans a nice behind-the-scenes look at the making of the latest Suicide Squad movie. Well, one of those scenes looks at James Gunn passionately pitching his vision for the movie to his filmmaking team, while some key concept artwork hangs in the background. And, sure enough, one image is of none other than Deathstroke leading Gunn's Suicide Squad into battle!