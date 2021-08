BOSTON -- Xander Bogaerts is out of the lineup as the Red Sox face the Blue Jays in the first game of a split doubleheader Wednesday afternoon at Fenway Park. Boston will use the same lineup it intended to use Tuesday night before the game was postponed due to heavy rain in the Fenway area. Kiké Hernández will start at shortstop in Bogaerts’ place; manager Alex Cora is trying to give Bogaerts some extra rest because he didn’t have an All-Star break and is dealing with wrist soreness. Bogaerts will play Game 2, Cora said.