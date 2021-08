Investing.com -- Gold and oil prices slump amid worries of growing Covid cases in China and the possibility of early Fed tightening, while bitcoin recovers. Fedspeak will also be in focus, with Raphael Bostic and Thomas Barkin scheduled to talk later Monday. Also of interest will be the passage of the long-awaited U.S. infrastructure bill. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Monday, 9th August.