Schoop (back) went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's win over the Orioles. Schoop was scratched from Wednesday's lineup due to back tightness, but he seemed no worse for the wear in his return. The veteran infielder has been solid this year for the Tigers with a .791 OPS, 56 runs scored and 61 RBI through an even 100 games. He should remain locked into a prominent spot in Detroit's lineup.