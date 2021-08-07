Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Motorcyclists gather for Sturgis Rally as Delta variant cases surge

Posted by 
CBS News
CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sturgis Motorcycle Rally got underway on Friday amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in the United States, fueled by the highly-contagious Delta variant. More than 500,000 bikers are expected to roll into town. Mola Lenghi reports.

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 4

CBS News

CBS News

263K+
Followers
34K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Sturgis#Motorcyclists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Don't Go Here While the Delta Variant Is Surging, CDC Says

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected our lives in countless ways, but while it may have seemed like things were starting to turn in the right direction at the beginning of the summer, unfortunately, the surge of new cases brought on by the Delta variant has changed that. Now, previously removed restrictions are being put in place once again. Some local health departments have begun suggesting that even vaccinated people should be wearing masks indoors, and in a major decision that could have a serious impact on your vacation plans, both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department have warned Americans not to go to certain countries where the Delta variant is surging, Reuters reports.
Public HealthNewsweek

These Six States Are Seeing Surges in Delta Variant Coronavirus Cases

Six states are seeing spikes in coronavirus cases as the Delta variant continues to cause a nationwide surge in infections. Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Alaska, South Carolina and Florida have all seen a significant rise in new cases in the past week, according to data from John Hopkins University. On Sunday,...
Public HealthNewsweek

COVID Delta Variant is Skyrocketing in These Five States

Cases of the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 have skyrocketed in five U.S. states, according to the latest released figures. On Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released data collected over a four week period ending on June 19 showing the prevalence of the Delta variant in 25 U.S. states.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Masks are back, as Delta variant forces dramatic reversal in US

CNN — Less than a month ago, the United States seemed to be shaking off the shackles of the coronavirus pandemic. A sense of achievement was in the air. At a Fourth of July celebration, President Joe Biden said America was roaring back to life and “closer than ever” to declaring its independence from the virus.
ProtestsPosted by
The Independent

Sturgis bike rally revs back bigger, despite virus variant

Crowds of bikers are rumbling their way towards South Dakota's Black Hills this week, raising fears that COVID-19 infections will be unleashed among the 700,000 people expected to show up at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The rally, which starts Friday, has become a haven for those eager to escape coronavirus...
Georgia Statefox5atlanta.com

Georgia reports nearly 5,000 new daily cases as delta variant surges

ATLANTA - For days, metro Atlantans have been lining up to get tested for COVID-19. Virginia Frederickson came out to a walk-up testing window Tuesday at Highland Urgent Care. "I might be positive, because my husband tested positive," Frederickson says. "I had the first vaccine shot, but I haven't had the second one."
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

South Dakota's Sturgis rally roars back as delta rising

The Black Hills of South Dakota roared with motorcycles and crowds Friday as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally started amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in the state. Organizers expect at least 700,000 people during the 10-day event. On Thursday, the eve of the official opening, downtown Sturgis was clogged with Harleys, rallygoers packed shoulder-to-shoulder at bars and rock shows, and masks were nowhere in sight.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Canada reopens border to vaccinated Americans

The government of Canada has reopened its border for some American tourists, The Associated Press reported. According to the new measure, legal citizens and permanent residents of the U.S. will have to provide proof of vaccinations or proof of two negative COVID-19 tests with three days and will have to fill out an application through their ArriveCan app.

Comments / 4

Community Policy