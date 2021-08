Saturday, September 4 at 2:00pm on the library lawn. Join us on the library lawn to hear author Gerry Hawes discuss his new book. Jack Rheinstrom was the kind of guy that everyone liked. His graduating yearbook read like a Who’s Who of high school students—leader, scholar, and athlete. He was a special kid that shunned personal attention and passionately cared for others. He never appeared to be in a bad mood; just being around him made you feel good inside. But there are no guarantees in life. There were two special events that occurred in his life, both having dramatic effects.You can be agile and you can be tough but sometimes that’s just not enough. Jack Rheinstrom was an airline pilot. He was an ordinary man—his life was not.