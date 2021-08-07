Cancel
Lewisburg, PA

Veterans grateful for patriotic parade in Lewisburg

By Eric Scicchitano
Posted by 
The Daily Item
The Daily Item
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K8mPA_0bL4o0Uf00

LEWISBURG — Albert Hess wore a genuine smile Saturday as vehicles snaked a parking lot at the Silver Moon plaza for the modified.

“I’m really glad this happened. It’s not much but it’s something that will keep the people from forgetting,” said Hess, a U.S. Navy veteran who served in World War II.

“You know, it’s nothing compared to our original parade, but I love it. I didn’t think I would — but I do,” said Hess, a parade committee member.

The parade, now in its 26th year, is traditionally held in downtown Lewisburg the last weekend of June. It draws hundreds of participants and vehicles and thousands of visitors. The parade was canceled in 2020 because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Committee members planned an alternative event this year with intentions to return to its regular format in 2022. Instead of veterans marching and riding floats through town, they parked in the lot and stood by as visitors drove their own vehicles through a winding route to wave, honk horns and simply say “thank you.”

“It means quite a bit,” said Barry Mabus, of Milton, a Vietnam War veteran who served with the U.S. Army. “When Vietnam veterans came home we were spit on and called ‘baby killer’ and anything you could imagine. … It almost took them 35 years basically for them to come around and start thanking us.”

Sally and Michael Wargo, of Lehighton, were one of two Gold Star Families in attendance. Their son, U.S. Army Spc. Michael Wargo, took his own life on May 20, 2013.

“He joined the United States Army shortly after 9/11. He spent 10 months in Afghanistan. He came home alive, uninjured, we thought. He suffered tremendously inside for eight years with PTSD,” Michael Wargo said.

The Wargos shared information with visitors about an effort to create the Memorial Mile, a proposed national monument for veterans who die by suicide. An estimated 22 veterans take their own lives daily, or about 160,000 since 9/11.

The monument proposed in Carbon County would include 51 granite memorial stones spread along a 1-mile path in a forest — the names of those lost etched on each stone dedicated to the 50 states along with U.S. territories. For more about the effort call 570-778-5660 or email mike13@ptd.net.

“It’s time that they be recognized and honored for their service, also,” Michael Wargo said.

Jim Hostetler, 93, of Lewisburg, served with the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II and the Korean War. The gratitude expressed and the show of American flags and patriotism — a 105-foot American flag hung from the extended ladders of two fire trucks at the parking lot entrance — admittedly made the Marine choke up a bit.

“This town and the way they honor veterans with this parade is the best I’ve ever seen and I’ve seen a lot of parades and been in a lot of parades,” Hostetler said.

Mike Doran Sr. of Lewisburg said he happened on the parade by chance. His granddaughter was in band camp with the Lewisburg Area High School marching band and wanted to attend to see them perform.

Doran felt swept up in the moment, grabbed a flag of his own and walked the parade route, personally greeting and thanking each veteran along the way. He’s a veteran, too, having served with the U.S. Army during Operation Desert Storm and again with the Kentucky Air National Guard during Operation Enduring Freedom.

“I love my country. I love being able to wave this flag,” Doran said.

