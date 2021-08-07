Cancel
NFL

Reports: Patriots Tight End Devin Asiasi Cleared to Return from COVID-19

By Ian Steele
ABC6.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatriots tight end Devin Asiasi has been cleared to return to practice after a bout with COVID-19, according to multiple reports. Asiasi reportedly tested positive in the days leading up to the start of training camp. He hasn’t practiced with the team at all during the first two weeks of...

www.abc6.com

