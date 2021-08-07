Reports: Patriots Tight End Devin Asiasi Cleared to Return from COVID-19

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they released WR Devin Smith. Smith, 29, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Dec. 9, 2020. The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder is a veteran of four NFL seasons with the New York Jets (2015-17) and Dallas Cowboys (2019). He originally entered the NFL as a second-round draft pick (37th overall) by the New York Jets out of Ohio State in the 2015 NFL Draft. Smith was released by the Jets on July 16, 2018 and spent the season out of football. He signed with Dallas on Jan. 18, 2019 and played in four games with two starts for the Cowboys in 2019, finishing with five receptions for 113 yards and one touchdown. Smith was released by Dallas at the end of the training camp in 2020 and spent time on the Houston Texans practice squad before joining the New England practice squad. Overall, he has played in 18 NFL games with six starts and totaled 15 receptions for 248 yards and two touchdowns.