Dorchester County, MD

Flood Advisory issued for Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico, Worcester by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 21:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Dorchester; Somerset; Wicomico; Worcester The National Weather Service in Wakefield has extended the * Flood Advisory for Dorchester County in southeastern Maryland Somerset County in southeastern Maryland Wicomico County in southeastern Maryland Southwestern Worcester County in southeastern Maryland * Until 1030 PM EDT. * At 913 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Salisbury, Cambridge, Fruitland, Pocomoke City, Princess Anne, Hurlock, University Of Maryland Eastern Shore, Salisbury University, Delmar, Hebron, Sharptown, Secretary, Vienna, Westover, Marion Station, West Pocomoke, Parsonsburg, University Of Maryland Center For Environmental Studies, Lawsonia and East New Market. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

