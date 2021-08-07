Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia County, WI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbia by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 17:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Columbia A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN COLUMBIA COUNTY At 549 PM CDT, a severe squall line capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage was located near Rio, or 11 miles northwest of Columbus, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Randolph, Rio, Cambria, Otsego, Friesland and Doylestown. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, WI
County
Columbia County, WI
City
Cambria, WI
City
Doylestown, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Tornado Warning#Mobile Homes#Extreme Weather#Columbia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate set to pass bipartisan infrastructure bill Tuesday

The Senate is poised to pass a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill on Tuesday, capping off a lengthy, days-long debate. Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), wrapping up the chamber's work for the day, said they had "come to an agreement" and that the Senate will vote on passing the bill at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Job openings hit 10.1 million in third straight record-breaking month

Job openings rose to a record high in June for a third straight month as layoffs remained at historic lows, according to data released Monday by the Labor Department. On the final business day of June, there were 10.1 million open jobs in the U.S. after 6.7 million hires that month. The quit rate — the ratio of voluntary departures to total employment in June — rose to a near-record 2.7 percent while the layoffs rate held at 0.9 percent.
PoliticsABC News

Top aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns amid investigation

Melissa DeRosa resigned Sunday as the top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, less than a week after state investigators said he allegedly sexually harassed 11 women and she was part of the “retaliation” against one of his accusers. As secretary to the governor, DeRosa was the most...

Comments / 0

Community Policy