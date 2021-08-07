Cancel
Steuben County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Steuben by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 18:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Steuben A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Steuben County through 715 PM EDT At 648 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Westfield, or 19 miles northwest of Wellsboro, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Woodhull and Troupsburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Steuben County, NY
Woodhull, NY
Westfield, NY
