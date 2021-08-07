Severe Weather Statement issued for Carroll by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-07 16:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN SURRY...SOUTHEASTERN CARROLL AND SOUTHWESTERN PATRICK COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.alerts.weather.gov
