Two Colts legends are now part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Peyton Manning and Edgerrin James were inducted into the Hall over the weekend in Canton, Ohio. James is part of the 2020 class that was presented for enshrinement by Jim Irsay after the ceremony was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Manning, who spent over a decade under center for the Colts, was presented by his father, Archie Manning. James and Manning are now part of the 17-member group of Indianapolis Colts in the Hall of Fame.