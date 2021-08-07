Curtain Calls: ‘I Do, I Do’ in Oakland chronicles 50 years of marriage

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleFor many years, the act of turning a play into a musical has been a popular way to extend a show’s popularity, often attracting an entirely new audience. Plays such as “Pygmalion” and “Romeo and Juliet” achieved much acclaim as dramas and even more accolades as the musicals “My Fair Lady” and “West Side Story.” Jan de Hartog’s play “The Fourposter,” which recently had an abbreviated run at Castro Valley’s Chanticleer’s Playhouse, transforms into a much more interesting work in Harvey Schmidt and Tom Jones’ musical “I Do, I Do,” playing at Woodminster Amphitheatre in the Oakland hills through Aug. 22.

