A baby girl born hours before the Surfside condo collapse in Florida was named after her grandmother, who was one of at least 95 people killed in the accident. The baby's father, Dovy Ainsworth, posted on Facebook on June 23 that his wife, Sheva, had given birth to a baby girl. Just hours later, at around 1:30 in the morning on June 24, the 12-story condo building Champlain Towers South partially collapsed. Ainsworth's mother, Itty Ainsworth, 66, and her husband, Tzvi Ainsworth, 68, were identified as victims of the building collapse.