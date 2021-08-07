Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stafford Township, NJ

Boat Fire Under Investigation In Stafford

By Jason Allentoff
Posted by 
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B4JA4_0bL4lp1K00

STAFFORD – A boat fire caused damage to a popular restaurant’s outdoor seating area on Saturday just as the dinner rush was beginning.

Stafford Township Police officers responded to the Boatyard and Marina around 4:05 p.m. The boat was fully engulfed in flames and smoke could be seen for several miles.

No one was injured. Police said that there was heavy damage to a portion of the bulkhead and picnic tables.

The blaze was under control but forced the closure of the restaurant for the night. According to the Boatyard’s Facebook page, they will reopen on Sunday at 12 noon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HmomR_0bL4lp1K00
Photo courtesy Stafford Township Police

The owners of the Boatyard posted a thank you message to all of the officers who were on the scene as well as the fire department, EMS and all of the other first responders. The message read “Thank you Stafford Township Volunteer Fire Co., Stafford Township Police Department, Stafford EMS, New Jersey Marine Police and all first responders. We are happy that everyone is safe and appreciate the cooperation of our guests. See you tomorrow!”

The fire is under investigation by the NJSP Marine Bureau.

Comments / 1

Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stafford Township, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Stafford Township, NJ
Accidents
Stafford Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Ems#New Jersey Marine Police#The Njsp Marine Bureau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Toms River, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Fatal Crash Closes CR 571 In Toms River

TOMS RIVER – CR 571 is still closed between Oak Ridge Parkway and Whitesville (CR 527) due to a fatal car crash. The incident involved a large truck and an SUV colliding, with one driver allegedly trapped inside. The scene is still under investigation. Check back with Jersey Shore Online...
Atlantic City, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Four Charged With Stealing Vehicles

BARNEGAT – Four youths from out of town were charged with stealing vehicles, police reported. All four suspects were charged with 3rd degree theft and two counts of 3rd degree conspiracy to commit theft based on incidents that took place recently. Henry Alvarez, 18, of Beach Avenue in Atlantic City,...
Little Egg Harbor Township, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Child Bitten On Face By Dog

LITTLE EGG HARBOR – Police are investigating an incident involving a 7-year-old child being bit on the face by a dog. At 6:43 p.m. on August 3, the Little Egg Harbor Twp. Police responded to Falcon Dr. about a boy suffering a dog bite in the face and bleeding. First aid was provided by officers and the child was then brought to the Southern Ocean County Medical Center by ambulance.
Posted by
Jersey Shore Online

Brick’s Worst Roads For Crashes Under Constant Review

BRICK – Most township accidents happen on state and county roads, which are roads the township doesn’t own. The highest number of crashes occur on the main artery in town, Route 70, where it crosses over Cedarbridge Avenue, Chambersbridge Road and Route 88, said Brick Police Officer David Thergesen, who is the Acting Supervisor of Traffic Safety.
Point Pleasant Beach, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Man Gets 7 Years For Stabbing Attacks

POINT PLEASANT BEACH – A fight that left two people with stab wounds has led to the perpetrator being sentenced to seven years in prison. Juwan Roman, 18, of Newark, was sentenced on two counts of Aggravated Assault, and one count of Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose. He will be subject to the No Early Release Act, which means he must serve 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole.
Berkeley Township, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Grant For Police Cameras Accepted

BERKELEY – The Township Council recently accepted a grant for body worn cameras for the police officers. This grant, in the amount of $2,640,940, will go toward updating the cameras the department already uses. “We were the first municipality in the county and the state to have our officers wear...
Jackson, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Few Details Revealed In Jackson Shooting

JACKSON – Police said that a shooting incident in town is still under investigation and more information will be made public as it becomes available. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Jackson Township Police Chief Matthew Kunz sent a joint press release stating that the shooting happened at a home in Jackson at about 2:15 a.m. on August 2.
Freehold Township, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Local Man Found Guilty Of Arson

FREEHOLD –After a five-week trial, a Monmouth County jury convicted a Holmdel Township man of arson and firing a weapon into a township business. Monmouth County Acting Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced that Leonard J. Mazzarisi, III, 32, formerly of Burgundy Drive in Holmdel, was found guilty on Friday July 30 of second-degree aggravated arson, second degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Police Say Man Dealt Cocaine, Had Weapon

BERKELEY – A man has been arrested and charged for distributing drugs after police seized about 30 grams of cocaine from his home. After conducting an investigation on narcotics distribution in the Ocean County area, detectives identified a home in the Manitou Park section of Berkeley Township allegedly being used to store and deal cocaine.
Toms River, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Toms River Site Picked For VA Clinic

TOMS RIVER – The Department of Veterans Affairs has issued an award to a Toms River plan to build a new “Community Based Outpatient Clinic” off of Hooper Avenue. The current facility, the James J. Howard clinic on Route 70 in Brick, has long been considered too small for the amount of people who use it. Parking and traffic also make it difficult to access.
Jackson, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Jackson Woman Charged With Killing Her Husband

JACKSON – A 44-year-old township woman remains behind bars accused of shooting her husband to death during an early morning domestic dispute, authorities said. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Jackson Township Police Chief Matthew Kunz confirmed that Antonia Ashford was charged with murder after allegedly shooting 47-year-old Roderick Ashford.
Lakewood Township, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man Indicted After Attacking Police

LAKEWOOD – A man has been indicted for Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault and more after attacking officers with a knife. On the evening of April 17, Lakewood Township Police Officers responded to an alleged disturbance at a home on Lisa Robyn Circle. When officers attempted to contact Stanley Williams, 25, of Lakewood, inside the home, he allegedly attacked them with a knife, wounding both officers around the head and face. Afterwards, Williams barricaded himself in his home.
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Two Ocean County Residents Charged For Distributing Heroin

WARETOWN – Two residents have been arrested and charged for distributing drugs after police seized methamphetamine and heroin from their home. On July 29, detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force, Ocean County Regional SWAT Team, Ocean Township Police Department Detective Bureau and Patrol Division and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, performed a search warrant at a home in Waretown after investigation identified the house was being used it to store drugs.

Comments / 1

Community Policy