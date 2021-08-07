Boat Fire Under Investigation In Stafford

STAFFORD – A boat fire caused damage to a popular restaurant’s outdoor seating area on Saturday just as the dinner rush was beginning.

Stafford Township Police officers responded to the Boatyard and Marina around 4:05 p.m. The boat was fully engulfed in flames and smoke could be seen for several miles.

No one was injured. Police said that there was heavy damage to a portion of the bulkhead and picnic tables.

The blaze was under control but forced the closure of the restaurant for the night. According to the Boatyard’s Facebook page, they will reopen on Sunday at 12 noon.

The owners of the Boatyard posted a thank you message to all of the officers who were on the scene as well as the fire department, EMS and all of the other first responders. The message read “Thank you Stafford Township Volunteer Fire Co., Stafford Township Police Department, Stafford EMS, New Jersey Marine Police and all first responders. We are happy that everyone is safe and appreciate the cooperation of our guests. See you tomorrow!”

The fire is under investigation by the NJSP Marine Bureau.