Man shot while trying to stop Oakland Chinatown robbery

By Dennis Akizuki
East Bay Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAKLAND — A man who tried to stop an attempted robbery was shot and wounded Saturday afternoon in Chinatown, authorities said. The man shot was in stable condition. The shooting happened about 2 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Eighth and Franklin streets. Two men tried to rob another man and was pistol-whipping him when a fourth man tried to intervene. He was shot twice by at least one of the suspects.

