Rays at Orioles: Shane McClanahan on the mound

The Rays' Shane McClanahan says it's cool to start tonight in Baltimore, where he lived as a kid. [ ARIELLE BADER | Times ]

BALTIMORE — Rays rookie lefty Shane McClanahan grew up in the Baltimore area attending Orioles games and was excited for his first chance to pitch here tonight.

“I think it’s cool,” McClanahan said Friday. “I was actually thinking about this on the way here. I was like I’ve got to call my dad and call my mom and tell them how cool I think it is to be able to pitch in the stadium (Saturday) that I came to growing up and so I’m very excited.”

McClanahan, at 5-4, 3.74, has emerged as one of the Rays’ top starters.

The Rays, who started the day with a 2 1/2-game lead in the AL East, again will be without outfielder Randy Arozarena, who remains on the COVID-19-related injured list. They did reinstate reliever Collin McHugh from the injured list and optioned reliever Louis Head to Triple-A.

The start of tonight’s game is expected to be delayed until around 7:20 p.m as the Orioles are holding an onfield ceremony to induct J.J. Hardy and Mike Devereaux into the team Hall of Fame.

Here is the Rays’ lineup:

And here is the Orioles’ lineup:

