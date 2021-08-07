Cancel
Public Health

Navajo Nation reports 46 additional COVID cases, no deaths

SFGate
 2 days ago

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Saturday reported additional 46 COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths. The additional cases increased the pandemic total while the number of deaths remained 1,377.

