Watch: After Overcoming Deadly COVID Virus, DeChambeau Goes on Birdie Binge
Bryson DeChambeau caught the super deadly COVID-19 virus just a little over two weeks ago, and yet only 10 days after recovering from the virus the 27-year old star shot a 63 and moved into second place at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational.
It may be one of the greatest comebacks in golf since Ben Hogan returned from a near fatal car accident in 1949.
Wow! Just amazing.
Watch Bryson DeChambeau Make Birdie After Birdie
Comments / 1