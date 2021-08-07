Cancel
Watch: After Overcoming Deadly COVID Virus, DeChambeau Goes on Birdie Binge

By Jeff Smith
Bryson DeChambeau caught the super deadly COVID-19 virus just a little over two weeks ago, and yet only 10 days after recovering from the virus the 27-year old star shot a 63 and moved into second place at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational.

It may be one of the greatest comebacks in golf since Ben Hogan returned from a near fatal car accident in 1949.

Wow! Just amazing.

Watch Bryson DeChambeau Make Birdie After Birdie

