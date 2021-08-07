Pro Football Hall of Fame welcomes 12 to Class of 2020
The Pro Football Hall of Fame welcomed 12 new members for the Class of 2020 on Saturday night in Canton, Ohio. The Centennial Class included wide receiver Harold Carmichael, safety Cliff Harris, running back Edgerrin James, safety Steve Atwater, commissioner Paul Tagliabue, guard Steven Hutchinson, safety Donnie Shell, wide receiver Isaac Bruce, offensive tackle Jimbo Covert, safety Troy Polamalu, coach Jimmy Johnson, and coach Bill Cowher.www.bostonglobe.com
