Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Pro Football Hall of Fame welcomes 12 to Class of 2020

By Associated Press
Boston Globe
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pro Football Hall of Fame welcomed 12 new members for the Class of 2020 on Saturday night in Canton, Ohio. The Centennial Class included wide receiver Harold Carmichael, safety Cliff Harris, running back Edgerrin James, safety Steve Atwater, commissioner Paul Tagliabue, guard Steven Hutchinson, safety Donnie Shell, wide receiver Isaac Bruce, offensive tackle Jimbo Covert, safety Troy Polamalu, coach Jimmy Johnson, and coach Bill Cowher.

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cliff Harris
Person
Adam Shaheen
Person
Paul Tagliabue
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Cowboys#The Hall Of Fame#Covid#Miami Dolphins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Ravens: 4 veterans that are likely to be cut this summer

The Baltimore Ravens have one of the older rosters in the NFL. While they undoubtedly have their fair share of young stars, a number of aging veterans make up the backbone of their roster. Players like Calais Campbell, Kevin Zeitler, and Brandon Williams are all on the wrong side of...
NFLbrownsnation.com

Geoff Schwartz: The Browns’ Problem Is Their Quarterback

Football analyst and former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz believes quarterback Baker Mayfield hamstrings the Cleveland Browns’ ability to win a Super Bowl. Schwartz explained his thinking during Tuesday’s edition of the “Minus Three Podcast.”. “They’re not going to be good enough to win the Super Bowl with Baker Mayfield,”...
NFLhotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Jackson Explains Why He Refuses To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

With the NFL season starting in just about a month from now, the league has been having issues when it comes to getting people vaccinated. There are various players out there who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine as they believe it could be harmful to their bodies. This has turned into a huge debate around league circles, and many are frustrated with the penalties that could come with not being jabbed.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson reveals why he hasn’t gotten COVID-19 vaccine

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has now spent two different stints on the COVID-19 list after also missing time last season due to a positive test. After 10 days sidelined, the Ravens star returned to training camp on Saturday and recently spoke on why he still hasn’t gotten vaccinated, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley:
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Packers WR Fires Back At Shannon Sharpe Over Lamar Jackson Criticism

You don’t see opposing NFL players go to bat for each very often these days. But Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling couldn’t help but defend Ravens superstar Lamar Jackson because of Shannon Sharpe‘s criticism. A video of Jackson playing football on a concrete basketball court went viral last week. Sharpe is...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson issues continue to mount for Ravens

It has been a rough start to training camp for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson missed time due to COVID-19 and then made some questionable comments about vaccination. A few of Jackson’s weapons have dealt with their own health issues, and now first-round pick Rashod Bateman just got hurt at Tuesday’s practice and didn’t return.
NFLFOX Sports

Baltimore's Lamar Jackson causes uproar after WR, DB drill video goes viral

Videos of Lamar Jackson showing off his dual-threat talents have gone viral on social media – but not in the way you might think. In a video making its rounds on social media, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback is seen doing wide receiver and defensive back drills with kids on an asphalt basketball court.
NFLrussellstreetreport.com

Lamar Jackson Walking a Tightrope

Russell Street Report Street Talk Lamar Jackson Walking a Tightrope. Lamar Jackson probably feels immortal. He’s a few years removed from winning the NFL MVP award and is one of the league’s most dynamic players. Jackson, however, has been taken down twice by COVID-19, which shows the young athlete is...
NFLchatsports.com

Everyone is raving about the Ravens’ new coaches

A few days have passed since training camp started for all 32 teams around the NFL. The biggest piece of news surrounding the Ravens has been the absence of quarterback Lamar Jackson. While keeping tabs on observations surrounding the team’s practices, a theme has started to occur: Baltimore’s new coaches are receiving a ton of praise.
NFLUSA Today

Ravens sign wide receiver, waive defensive end

The Baltimore Ravens have had their depth tested early during 2021 training camp due to absences and injuries. They team has been hit especially hard at the wide receiver position, where Marquise Brown, Rashod Bateman, and Miles Boykin have all dealt with or are dealing with some type of injury.
NFLPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Former Ravens running back Lorenzo Taliaferro died of cocaine and fentanyl intoxication, medical examiner says

Lorenzo Taliaferro, a former Baltimore Ravens running back who starred for Bruton High, died of cocaine and fentanyl intoxication, according to the Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. His death was ruled an accident, Donna Price, the district administrator for the state medical examiner’s office in Norfolk, wrote in an email Monday. Taliaferro, 28, died in December of what was ...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Ravens: CBS Sports says Lamar Jackson should demand $43 million

In the NFL, quarterbacks get paid fairly well. On Friday, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen agreed to a six-year contract extension that is worth $258 million with a $150 million guaranteed. The extension gives Allen an average salary of $43 million per year and makes him the NFL’s second-highest-paid quarterback.
NFLESPN

Trains, highways and backyards: How Lamar Jackson is catching up with Ravens' offense

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens officials have found creative ways to express their optimism quarterback Lamar Jackson would catch up to the offense after missing the first 10 days of training camp due to a positive test for COVID-19. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman compared it to Jackson trying to chase down a train that had already left the station. Coach John Harbaugh believes it’s like Jackson merging onto a speedy highway.
NFLCBS Sports

Top NFL players by jersey number: From Kyler Murray to Aaron Donald, a 1-99 ranking for the 2021 season

The 2021 NFL season is finally in sight. But this year, unlike seasons past, players may be wearing jersey numbers unfamiliar to even trained eyes. Thanks to loosened restrictions that enable different positions to rock single digits starting this fall, some of the league's top talent will be sporting a new look. With that in mind, we decided to revisit every single number -- from 1 to 99 -- and identify the best player set to wear each one going into the 2021 campaign.
NFLon3.com

John Harbaugh updates Rashod Bateman injury status

Former Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman was tearing it up early in Ravens camp. The rookie receiver was expected to make quite a splash this fall on the field for the Baltimore Ravens, but he’ll have to wait a few weeks. On Wednesday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Bateman...

Comments / 0

Community Policy