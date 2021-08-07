Enjoy A POV Ride Of Tesla Model S Plaid's Incredible Lap At Laguna Seca

The Tesla Model S Plaid has come under fire recently - quite literally - and although a car bursting into flames is not something that we would ever take lightly, there are still numerous reasons to appreciate the car. Even with only half its battery capacity, the Model S Plaid is quicker than most supercars. In fact, it's so quick that even an aging talk show host (we love you, Leno) can set a new quarter-mile world record in the car. But as the clip below highlights, no matter what numbers you throw at some people, there will always be something that a car enthusiast doesn't like about an EV.