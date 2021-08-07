Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Enjoy A POV Ride Of Tesla Model S Plaid's Incredible Lap At Laguna Seca

By Martin Bigg
Posted by 
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last week, the Tesla Model S Plaid made headlines once again when it became the fastest EV to ever lap Laguna Seca. The record lap was achieved just a few weeks after Jay Leno set a new quarter-mile record in the performance sedan. With Randy Pobst behind the wheel, the Model S Plaid lapped the circuit in one minute and 28.21 seconds, setting a new EV record. And now you can experience the record lap yourself in a new onboard video released by Unplugged Performance.

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Leno
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Model S#Pov#The Tesla Model S Plaid#Ev#Unplugged Performance#Mclaren#Nurburgring
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Watch The McLaren 765LT Try To Keep Up With A Tesla Model S Plaid

It hasn't been too long since Tesla launched its hilariously powerful Model S Plaid and already the electric sedan is racking up drag racing victories against previously unconquerable machines. In June, the Plaid took apart the legend that is the Nissan GT-R in a quarter-mile battle. Before that, the sedan set a new quarter-mile record, shattering the numbers set by supercars like the Bugatti Chiron. To see if the Plaid could maintain this spotless record, Dobre Cars put it up against a stock McLaren 765LT in a rolling race. Everyone knows how effective EVs are off the mark, but could a rolling race sway the odds in favor of the rear-wheel-drive McLaren?
CarsCarscoops

Tesla Charges Owner $14,100 For Pressing The Wrong Button, Audi RS 3 Sets New ‘Ring Record, And Pininfarina Battista To Debut At Pebble Beach

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. If you’re a tech company, as Tesla says it is, the last thing you want to do is upset Google’s Director of Product Management. But that’s exactly what happened as he took to Twitter to claim that had been charged $14,186.25 after someone borrowing his car accidentally signed up for both Autopilot and Full Self-Driving Capability. While the amounts were refunded, being charged without any password or PIN verification shows how easily a large chunk can be spent almost instantly.
Carstorquenews.com

Rumor: Cheap Tesla Model 2 for $25,000 Goes Into Test Production

According to an insider report, Tesla is already preparing for the production of the cheap Tesla Model 2. According to this, test production will start in China in the coming weeks. The new vehicle will be offered for around $ 25,000. Twitter user Ray, who tweets at Ray4Tesla handle, writes...
EconomyPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Model S Base Price Spikes Yet Again, This Time By $5,000

Automakers typically raise the prices of their vehicles by small increments with each passing year as engines get more powerful, costs increase, and more features become standard. Tesla does things a bit differently. Rather than announce model year changes, Tesla randomly raises its prices at random times during the year. Most recently the company increased Model 3 and Model Y pricing while removing the lumbar support feature. CEO Elon Musk explained that the pricing changes are due to supply chain issues, specifically raw material costs.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Tug Of War: Tesla Model X Vs. Military Tank

Tesla, the world's leading manufacturer of electric vehicles, is starting to face increasing competition from established players, as well as newcomers, who all seek to dethrone the California-based EV giant. The Tesla Cybertruck isn't even on the road yet, and already has to face the Ford F-150 Lighting. The Tesla Model S squares up against German rivals such as the Porsche Taycan. What about Tesla's SUV, the Model X? Well most would agree that something like the Rivian R1S SUV would be a natural competitor, but the internet disagrees: all it wants to see is a Model X play tug-of-war with a military tank, and we're fine with that.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

This 880-HP Mercedes AMG GT R Roadster Makes A Black Series Look Tame

When you imagine a tuned Mercedes-AMG product, you'll most likely think of Brabus, a company whose creations are insanely fast and designed to look wild from any angle. But if you prefer more of a performance focus than an aesthetic one and want to make a base-model AMG as fast as a Ferrari, Posaidon is the tuner to turn to. The company's enhancements are good enough to make the A45 S a Porsche rival on the Ring, and now it has turned its attention to another Mercedes-AMG machine, specifically the GT R Roadster. As standard, this car's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 produces 577 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque, but with the Posaidon touch, those numbers jump - a lot.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Watch A Tesla Model S Plaid Almost Break A Dyno

The Tesla Model S Plaid attracted controversy for its unconventional Yoke wheel design, but Tesla has once again set a new performance benchmark for electric sedans. Thanks to its triple electric motor setup, the Model S Plaid produces a combined 1,020 horsepower and 1,050 lb-ft of torque, enabling the potent electric sedan to hit 0-60 mph in less than two seconds according to Tesla. That makes it the quickest production car currently on sale.
Carsteslarati.com

Tesla Model S Plaid spotted in Nurburgring testing with yoke and regular steering wheel

It took some time, but it appears that the time has finally come for Tesla to attempt a legitimate lap record around the world’s most iconic racetrack, Germany’s “Green Hell,” the Nürburgring. And if recent spy photos of a Model S Plaid are any indication, it seems that Tesla is currently testing its flagship sedan around the track using both the controversial steering yoke and a traditional steering wheel.
Carsinsideevs.com

Watch Tesla Model S Plaid Vs Shelby GT500 In Roll Races

Here is a little bit of a different roll-type drag race with the Tesla Model S Plaid against a 1,100hp Shelby GT500, which appears to be a bit quicker than Tesla's flagship. It is actually a rare contender that can match the Tesla Model S Plaid acceleration. "Ken Bjønnes in...
CarsCarscoops

Porsche Panamera Mule Hints At A Turbo GT Performance Flagship

The second-generation Porsche Panamera premiered in 2016 and received a subtle facelift in 2020, however, camouflaged mules spied in Europe reveal that the Zuffenhausen company is working on another development of their luxury sports sedan which could be another facelift or a more track-focused Turbo GT performance variant (or both).
CarsTop Speed

Does The Tesla Model S Stand Any Chance Against An F1 Car On A Drag Strip?

The Tesla Model S is quicker off the line, but let’s not forget its going up against an F1 car. Tesla cars have been putting fuel-powered supercars and sports cars to shame in straight-line races for many years now. With the introduction of the Model S Plaid, Tesla took it to the next level. Before the Model S Plaid, the Model S Performance was the epitome of speed and agility. We know how it takes on the likes of Ferraris and Porsches, but how will it perform against an F1 car? The folks at Driven decided to test and it actually made for an interesting encounter.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

This Is How To Make A Tesla Model S Plaid Sound Like A Hellcat

The Tesla Model S Plaid has come under fire recently - quite literally - and although a car bursting into flames is not something that we would ever take lightly, there are still numerous reasons to appreciate the car. Even with only half its battery capacity, the Model S Plaid is quicker than most supercars. In fact, it's so quick that even an aging talk show host (we love you, Leno) can set a new quarter-mile world record in the car. But as the clip below highlights, no matter what numbers you throw at some people, there will always be something that a car enthusiast doesn't like about an EV.
Businessteslarati.com

Tesla to hold Plaid Model S Team Appreciation Event at Fremont Factory

Tesla is planning to hold an Appreciation Event at the Fremont Factory in Northern California on Thursday, July 29th, 2021, documents obtained by Teslarati show. Earlier this year, Tesla announced the launch of the Plaid Model Model S, a revamped and refreshed version of the company’s flagship electric sedan. CEO Elon Musk announced in January that the vehicle would begin deliveries in February, but several bottlenecks and unexpected delays prevented Tesla from meeting this timeline. Instead, Tesla started delivering the Model S Plaid at a Delivery Event at Fremont on June 10th.
Carsmotor1.com

Watch Tesla Model S Plaid set new 1/4 mile record: 9.081 seconds

Here is one of the latest Tesla Model S Plaid 1/4 mile drag races, which was conducted on 24 July at the World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis. It resulted in a time of 9.081 seconds at 154.10 mph trap speed, which appears to be a new Tesla Model S Plaid world record.
CarsCarscoops

Tesla Model S Plaid Hits 60 MPH In 1.99 Seconds On The Street

Tesla made a number of bold claims when it released the Model S Plaid, including its proclaimed 0-60 mph time of less than 2 seconds. Is that claim actually achievable?. To find out, Books from the DragTimes channel on YouTube put his Model S Plaid to the test but rather than hitting the drag strip with it, instead decided to test it out on the street where most Model Ss will live.
Carsmotor1.com

Watch Tesla Model S Plaid blow supercar owners' minds

Nothing can prepare you for the brutal acceleration of a Tesla Model S Plaid, not even owning modified McLaren 720S and Ferrari 488 Pista supercars, apparently. Surely, there can be no better compliment for the Plaid than the fact that it blows away supercar owners, and this video from DragTimes is a good example.

Comments / 0

Community Policy