Enjoy A POV Ride Of Tesla Model S Plaid's Incredible Lap At Laguna Seca
Last week, the Tesla Model S Plaid made headlines once again when it became the fastest EV to ever lap Laguna Seca. The record lap was achieved just a few weeks after Jay Leno set a new quarter-mile record in the performance sedan. With Randy Pobst behind the wheel, the Model S Plaid lapped the circuit in one minute and 28.21 seconds, setting a new EV record. And now you can experience the record lap yourself in a new onboard video released by Unplugged Performance.carbuzz.com
