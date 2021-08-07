SLIDESHOW: Southern Wisconsin recovers from Saturday’s severe weather
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Southern Wisconsin is recovering from severe damage caused by thunderstorms and one confirmed tornado that swept through the area Saturday afternoon. According to a news alert from Iowa County Emergency Management, at 4:38 p.m. a confirmed sighting of a tornado was seen west of Boscobel with flying debris, damaging hail and winds. The tornado then traveled four miles southeast of the city.www.nbc15.com
Comments / 3