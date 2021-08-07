Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

CBS2 Weather Headlines: Mild, Muggy Saturday Night; Rain Possible, Heavy At Times; Cloudy And Cooler Sunday

cbslocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Saturday was a typical summer day across the region — hot, humid and a bit hazy, with temperatures in the mid and upper 80s. Executive Assistant Who Accused Cuomo Of Groping Speaks Publicly For First Time: 'The Governor Needs To Be Held Accountable'. Thin clouds blocked...

newyork.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Muggy#Cbs2 Meteorologist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentKVIA

StormTRACK Weather: Hot, breezy, afternoon storm chances return

Good Morning, happy Monday, everyone! Rain chances will increase this week, so you should keep the umbrella nearby. This afternoon we are looking at a 20 to 30 percent chance of thunderstorms and showers. Temperatures will remain hot and above normal with occasional afternoon breezes.
Environmentlocaldvm.com

Building heat and humidity slowly brings back rain chances

Monday: Mostly sunny with morning fog, then turning partly cloudy with spotty PM mountain showers possible. Winds: S 5-10 mph, High: 93 (89-96) Monday night: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and patchy fog possible. Winds: Light S, Low: 71 (68-74) Tuesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Winds: SSW...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Streak Of Dangerous Heat To Hit Area With Temperatures Feeling Like 100+ Degrees This Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Summer isn’t quite ready to concede to fall, just yet. The air conditioners in Philadelphia will be put to the test as a streak of dangerously hot days and uncomfortable humidity begins on Tuesday. Temperatures for Monday, Aug. 9, will remain favorable, but once the morning fog clears on Tuesday, the sky will become mostly sunny and hazy. Temperatures rise into the low to mid 90’s beginning Tuesday afternoon to Friday. With humidity also driving heat indexes up, we can expect temperatures to be near 100 degrees on Wednesday. On top of the extreme heat this week, we can expect some rainfall ranging from scattered thunderstorms to evening downpours. The best chance for storms will come on Friday following a strong cold front into Saturday. However, if you’ve recovered from the week of high temperature and rainfall, then Sunday will mark the changing of the weather as things start to cool down. There will be a Code Orange alert in effect for Sensitive Groups Air Quality for Philadelphia, Delaware, Chester, Montgomery, and Bucks Counties. Stay with the Eyewitness News Weather Team for the most up-to-date forecast. 
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Hot, Humid Conditions, Dry Stretch Of Weather Continues

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We need some rain. No, isolated downpours don’t really count right now as their coverage area isn’t enough to really have much impact region wide. When I say we need some rain, I am talking about a couple of 1/2″ region wide rains with us seeing at least a little rain each day over the period of a couple of days. It looks like we have a real shot at seeing that type of rain happening for the back half of this week. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Since July 18th, Pittsburgh’s airport has reported ‘just’ 0.5” of rain. This...
EnvironmentKIMT

Sean's Weather 8/9

The rain clears Monday morning and leaves us with a mostly sunny day to start the week. High temps are a bit cooler than expected thanks to all the rain - only in the low to mid 80s across the area. Humidity will be easily felt though with dew points swampy around 70 degrees. This humidity holds through Tuesday and Wednesday when a couple prongs of unstable atmosphere move through the region and spur more chances for thunderstorms. These chances will likely be more significant to our east and south, but we could see something and we aren't complaining. Temps get a bit cooler and less humid Thursday.
EnvironmentKLFY.com

Typical August Weather this Workweek

Typical August heat, humidity, and rain chances are expected for Acadiana through much of the workweek. Temperatures are starting Monday in the mid to upper 70s before reaching 93° during the afternoon. The muggy conditions will push the heat index into the 100s. Make sure to hydrate and take breaks when working outside.
Environmentcbslocal.com

Noon Weather Report

A dry, humid day after a weekend of rain, Katie Steiner reports (). WCCO 4 News At Noon - Aug. 9, 2021.
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS DFW

Grab Your Shades & Sunscreen, North Texas Heat Advisory In Effect For The Next Few Days

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — This second week of August is heating up fast with all eyes on the thermometer. We have a true summer pattern in place, one where high pressure is the dominant feature. While high temperatures this week are expected to be around average — in the upper 90s — humidity continues to creep up thanks to breezy south winds. For the next few days, we’ll be monitoring heat indices topping 105º. With that in mind, a Heat Advisory has been issued for North Texas from midday today through Tuesday evening. With these high temperatures and humidity, heat-related illness could...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Severe Storms Monday Afternoon, Evening

CHICAGO (CBS)– Showers and storms are approaching the area. There is a slight risk for severe weather late afternoon Monday and into the evening. Damaging winds gusting 70 miles per hour and flooding are the biggest concerns as storms move into the area. Large hail and isolated tornadoes are also risks. Storms are expected to develop in northern areas north of I-88 and along the Wisconsin line from 4 to 6 p.m. By 6 to 8 p.m., storms move between 1-88 and I-80 in addition to the western suburbs. Later, around 8 to 10 p.m., storms move south of I-80 and into northwest Indiana. Monday’s temperatures will be in the 80s. By mid week, temperatures quickly climb to the 90s with a dangerous heat index of 100-105 by Tuesday. A strong front will sweep through the area Thursday evening scouring out the humidity with more seasonal temperatures in the low 80’s returning for Friday and the weekend.
Environmentwcbi.com

Typical summer weather pattern for the new workweek

SUMMARY: We’re going to be sounding like a broken record all week long as we’ll be dealing with a typical summer weather pattern. Hot & humid with highs in the 90s…heat indices in the 100s. Of course…can’t rule out a chance of afternoon showers & storms. MONDAY: A mix of...
EnvironmentABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Typical August weather this week

JUST WHAT YOU EXPECT IN SUMMER: A flat upper ridge covers the Deep South, and will remain in place through the week. This keeps the main mid-latitude westerly winds aloft (the jet stream) well to the north, and will set the stage for very routine August weather. We are forecasting partly sunny days with the daily round of random, scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Most of the showers will come from 1:00 until 11:00 p.m., and the odds of any one spot getting wet reach day are in the 35-45 percent range.
EnvironmentPosted by
Great Bend Post

Monday Weather

Sunny and hot, with a high near 101. South southeast wind 6 to 13 mph. TonightMostly clear, with a low around 74. South southeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Tuesday. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Mostly sunny...
EnvironmentPosted by
WJON

Need an Inch of Rain Every Week for 3 Weeks to Alleviate the Drought

Meteorologist Megan Moulford joined me on WJON today. She says to alleviate the effects of the drought we would need an inch of rain for three straight weeks. She says who is hit hardest by the drought in Minnesota varies depending on the amount of rain they have received this summer. Moulford says portions of the metro over the weekend received more than an inch of rain while the St. Cloud area fell short of that with the combined rain that was received over the weekend.
EnvironmentABC6.com

Humidity building this week with unsettled weather at times

Waking up to mild and muggy conditions early this morning, some patchy fog in spots as well. Today will stay mostly cloudy which keeps highs in the upper 70s. While the day won’t be a washout, we’ll be dealing with scattered showers at times. Tonight stays mostly cloudy and muggy with scattered showers still possible, lows in the upper 60s.
South Bend, INWNDU

Muggy week with T’storms possible

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WATCHING FOR STORMS... Clouds helped to keep us from heating up too much today, but there is still the possibility for strong storms later this evening from a line coming out of northern Illinois. Since we’ll stay muggy most of the rest of the week, there will be chances to get additional showers and storms. But it’s sure looking like more comfortable air comes this way for the weekend...and into the early part of next week...

Comments / 0

Community Policy