Enthusiastic Families Flock To The City As ‘Summer Streets’ Event Returns After COVID-19 Hiatus

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Summer Streets returned to Manhattan this year. The event was canceled last year because of the pandemic .

From Central Park to the Brooklyn Bridge , enthusiastic families danced and bopped along seven miles of serene streets on Saturday morning, enjoying music much more than the typical soundtrack of congestion.

“To have it straight through without having to worry about traffic is the most amazing thing,” one person told CBS2’s Christina Fan.

“I love this. Anything with a beat is great, happiness,” another said.

Thousands came by bike, on foot, and even on stilts to Summer Streets 2021, taking in the unusual sight of Park Avenue free of traffic.

“Anywhere I can have the kids draw and play games and dance to music, that’s probably the best part,” said Drew Allen of the Upper East Side.

The festival, hosted by the city Department of Transportation, was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19 , but roared back this summer with fitness classes, live music, and arts and crafts. There was something for everyone in the family.

“I’m making a hat,” said Audrey Anderson of the West Side.

“I just like being able to run down the streets without stopping,” Emily Anderson added.

Friends with Front Funners were delighted to be able to jog to a change in scenery.

“Central Park is beautiful, but running in the street, you can’t do it every day. So that’s why we are here,” said Michael Hall of Chelsea.

The festival stretched as far as the eye could see. It will be back again next Saturday morning.

CBS2’s Christina Fan contributed to this report.