Man shot while trying to stop Oakland Chinatown robbery

OAKLAND — A man who tried to stop an attempted robbery was shot and wounded Saturday afternoon in Chinatown, authorities said. The man shot was in stable condition. The shooting happened about 2 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Eighth and Franklin streets. Two men tried to rob two women of their purses when a man apparently with them tried to stop them. They began pistol-whipping and beating him when a fourth man tried to intervene. That man was shot by at least one of the suspects.