WWE star Titus O'Neil will help give away 30,000 backpacks

By Ciara Brown
 2 days ago

The Annual Back to School Bash is back; and this year, it's huge!

WWE Global Ambassador Thaddeus Bullard who is more commonly known as Titus O'Neil, and the Bullard Family Foundation announced the bash will return for the fourth time at 9:01 a.m. on Aug. 7.

According to a press release, the event is starting at ":01" to symbolize "unity and coming together as one for change."

The event will be held in Raymond James Stadium and is predicted to be "bigger and better" after it was held virtually last year because of the pandemic.

Rapper Flo Rida is set to make a special guest appearance. A Battle of the Bands showcase will feature 12 Hillsborough County schools.

The bash will be free. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tampa Bay Lightning are among the several sponsors.

Hillsborough students will get in free and can get sports physicals, haircuts, dental care, eye exams and eyeglasses, along with food and backpacks that are stuffed with school supplies.

Ahead of the big event, the Bullard Family Foundation is hosting a backpack event on July 17 at Amalie Arena. There, volunteers will help fill 30,000 bookbags with school supplies.

Volunteers are being asked to sign up here .

