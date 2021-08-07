Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Autistic batboy sues Omar Vizquel for sexual harassment

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rk86W_0bL4jRok00

Former major league shortstop Omar Vizquel is being sued for sexual harassment by a former batboy for the Double-A Birmingham Barons, The Athletic reported Saturday.

The lawsuit was reportedly filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Alabama. The former batboy has autism and the allegations stem from the 2019 season when Vizquel was manager of the Barons, an affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

The complaint states that Vizquel “repeatedly exposed his erect penis to (him) and forced (him) to wash his back in the shower.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QwgQm_0bL4jRok00 Also Read:
MLB games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

The White Sox suspended Vizquel late in the 2019 season and terminated him after the campaign. It was later reported he was under investigation for an incident involving a male clubhouse worker.

The lawsuit, which alleges violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act, states Vizquel was dismissed due to the harassment.

The White Sox issued a statement in relation to the lawsuit.

“After first learning of an alleged incident in late August 2019, the Chicago White Sox conducted an internal investigation that resulted in the termination of the organization’s relationship with Omar Vizquel,” the team said. “Because this is active litigation, at this time the White Sox will not comment further regarding the allegations included in this lawsuit.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YOVqD_0bL4jRok00
Also Read:
Ex-MLB star Omar Vizquel accused of domestic violence

Allegations against Omar Vizquel

According to the complaint, the former batboy is 25 years old and states he had a difficult childhood and was often teased and targeted because of his disability, making it hard for him to form close relationships.

When he got selected to be one of the five batboys for the Barons, he said he “felt for one of the first times in his life that he was part of a team.”

According to The Athletic, the complaint says that Vizquel told the batboy that he was sexually interested in men. The batboy said he didn’t feel the same way and declined to have a sexual relationship with Vizquel.

The complaint said the batboy cites five occasions in which Vizquel exposed a partial or full erection to him. On August 22, 2019, Vizquel emerged from the shower area with a full erection and ordered the batboy to wash his back.

The complaint said other Birmingham coaches mocked the batboy and “laughed at the sexual harassment, further compounding the trauma and humiliation.”

Related: Hungry for more MLB news? Tap here for the hottest headlines breaking right now .

The lawsuit comes at a time in which Vizquel remains under investigation for domestic violence allegations made late last year by his now ex-wife.

Blanca Garcia, who initiated divorce proceedings in August 2020, said Vizquel abused her in 2011 — before they were married — and again in 2016. She also cited a heated argument in August.

Now 54, Vizquel played with six teams over a 24-year career, most notably with the Cleveland Indians (1994-2004). A career .272 hitter, the three-time All-Star was best known for his defense and won 11 Gold Glove awards.

He retired following the 2012 season and has been eligible for induction into the Hall of Fame for the past four years. He received 49.1 percent of the vote this year, down from 52.6 percent in 2020.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

16K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Schoop
Person
Omar Vizquel
Person
Christian Yelich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Batboy#District Court#The Chicago White Sox#The White Sox#Americans#Indians#The Hall Of Fame#Tigers#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Indians: Omar Vizquel’s legacy with the team is forever tainted

Indians’ legend Omar Vizquel may never be welcomed back after the latest scandal. It’s sad to say it, but Omar Vizquel’s legacy is forever tainted. The former Indians legend and all-time great defensive shortstop has found himself in one damning situation after another since retiring. Vizquel was accused in 2020 of assaulting his estranged wife Bianca, which wasn’t the first time she accused him either. The two are going through a divorce and the MLB is in the middle of an open investigation about that matter. If that wasn’t bad enough, the latest scandal may be just as damning.
MLBOver the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Tanner Houck, Triston Casas, Omar Vizquel

Omar Vizquel is being sued for sexual harassment by a former Birmingham Baron batboy. (Warning: This story is a difficult read) (Katie Strang; The Athletic) The US baseball team, which was in part led by Triston Casas came up just short in the Olympics. Japan won their first Gold Medal. (Joe Varden; The Athletic)
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Why Andrew Vaughn is an all-star in the making

Following the All-Star break, the Chicago White Sox have hit a bumpy road trying to win games. However, there has been one player that has been playing consistent ball throughout the season despite the fact he is young and hasn’t seen any time in the minors. This player epitomizes the meaning of what it is to be a White Sox and proves that there is a lot of hope for the future.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Zack Collins’ time in MLB may be ending

The Chicago White Sox are slowly inching closer to full strength. Before Sunday night’s game against the Chicago Cubs, Yasmani Grandal could be seen launching bombs into the Wrigley Field bleachers during batting practice. One of his batting practice home runs even hit off the jumbotron when he was taking swings right-handed.
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox preview, Sunday 8/8, 6:09 CT

CLOSE ONES AND BLOWOUTS: The Cubs are 16-21 in one-run games this year and the 37 one-run contests are second-most in the majors behind the Mets (40). Conversely, Tuesday’s 13-6 loss was their 36th game (15-21) decided by five or more runs, tied for third-most in the majors behind the Orioles (39) and Angels (38).
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: Adam Engel simply owns the Chicago Cubs

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 06: Adam Engel #15 of the Chicago White Sox hits a double in the 7th inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 06, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) Though he hasn’t gotten a lot of recognition for it, Adam...
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago White Sox CF Luis Robert, out since May, to return Monday

CHICAGO -- The White Sox continue to get good news about their walking wounded. Center fielder Luis Robert is the latest to return to action as he'll be activated and in the starting lineup on Monday against the Minnesota Twins after being out since early May due to a hip flexor injury.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Rodón Strikes Out 11, White Sox Blank Cubs 4-0

Carlos Rodón struck out 11 in five stellar innings, Cesar Hernandez and José Abreu hit back-to-back home runs and the Chicago White Sox blanked the Chicago Cubs 4-0 on Saturday. Yoán Moncada added a two-run double for the White Sox in their second straight win in the crosstown series at...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

White Sox phenom Luis Robert returning after 3-month absence

The Chicago White Sox have battled through injury adversity this season to dominate the AL Central. The White Sox recently welcomed back Eloy Jimenez from a lengthy absence to start this year, and now another young star is set to return to the lineup. That would be center fielder Luis...
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: There was 1 big key to sweeping the Cubs

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 08: Dylan Cease #84 of the Chicago White Sox throws a pitch during the first inning of a game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 08, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images) The Chicago White Sox swept the Chicago Cubs...
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

White Sox Sweep Cubs, Take Over Title of Chicago's Baseball Kings

Sox sweep Cubs, take over as Chicago's baseball kings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It didn't take a three-game sweep this weekend at Wrigley Field to know that the tides have turned in Chicago baseball. A week earlier, the Chicago White Sox landed Craig Kimbrel in a splashy win-now...
MLBSouth Side Sox

Gamethread: White Sox at Twins

After a thrilling three-game sweep at Wrigley Field, the White Sox (66-46) are back in action. Tonight’s game will be the opener of a three-game series in Minnesota against the Twins (48-64). The South Siders are 12-4 against Minnesota this season, and this will be the last series of the season between these two teams.
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: Tim Anderson is on a crazy run since 2019

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 08: Tim Anderson #7 of the Chicago White Sox hits a double during the eighth inning of a game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 08, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images) Tim Anderson is often the tone-setter for the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy