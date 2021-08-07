VIA continuing to offer free trips to and from COVID-19 vaccine appointments

VIA has already helped 4,000 San Antonians get to vaccine sites for free, and the initiative is continuing into August.

Bus and VIA Link passengers can request a complimentary trip simply by notifying the operator that they are either going to or returning from a COVID-19 vaccination appointment when boarding.

Registered VIAtrans customers must schedule their trip ahead of timeper bus line policies by phone or online to inform their drive when boarding.

VIA riders and employees are currently required to wear a face covering at all times.

More information can be found here .