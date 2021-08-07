Special Weather Statement issued for Wilkes, Yadkin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 18:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Target Area: Wilkes; Yadkin Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Surry, southeastern Wilkes and Yadkin Counties through 715 PM EDT At 628 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Bottom to Dobson to Buck Shoals to Taylorsville. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Mount Airy Elkin Fairview Yadkinville Jonesville Dobson and Pilot Mountain. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH