Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Floyd, Patrick by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 16:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Carroll; Floyd; Patrick Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Surry, south central Floyd, southeastern Carroll and western Patrick Counties through 715 PM EDT At 643 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Gladesboro to near Bottom. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mount Airy Flat Rock Fancy Gap Ararat Cana Bottom and Laurel Fork. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH