Mayor’s Art Show Begins August 6

Temecula’s Community Services Department welcomes back Art Off The Walls beginning Friday, Aug. 6, from 5-8 p.m., located at The Lot on Main in Old Town Temecula next to The Merc, 42051 Main Street. Enjoy a free, outdoor evening of live music, refreshments, and culturally enriching experiences in person. Meet featured artist Martin Nasim, San Diego-based tattoo artist, at the welcome reception in The Merc. View his vibrant exhibit entitled Dreams created with markers on Plexiglas. Mayor Maryann Edwards said, “We are thrilled to welcome this free event back to the heart of Old Town Temecula. I hope you will join me in supporting these artists and musicians in 2021 to show them how much Temecula Cares.” This year’s Art Off The Walls Friday events will feature Nasim’s mark.