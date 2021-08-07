Cancel
Finney County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Finney, Hodgeman, Lane, Ness, Scott by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 17:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near Horsethief Reservoir, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Finney; Hodgeman; Lane; Ness; Scott The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Finney County in southwestern Kansas Southwestern Ness County in west central Kansas Southeastern Scott County in west central Kansas Northwestern Hodgeman County in southwestern Kansas Southern Lane County in west central Kansas * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 544 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles east of Friend, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Finney, southwestern Ness, southeastern Scott, northwestern Hodgeman and southern Lane Counties. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

