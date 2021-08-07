Special Weather Statement issued for Osceola by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-07 09:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Osceola A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Osceola County through 730 PM EDT At 645 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Kenansville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Kenansville and Lake Marian. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0