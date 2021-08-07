Lubbock Christian University announces new Director of Alumni Relations
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Christian University:. Lubbock Christian University (LCU) has announced the appointment of Lisa Fraze as the Director of Alumni Relations for the university. Fraze, a 1993 alumna of LCU, will take a leadership role with over 30,000 alumni and former students representing all 50 states and over 50 international countries.www.everythinglubbock.com
