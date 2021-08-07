Texas House Democrats Sustain Unified Front in Fight to Protect Democracy
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Democratic legislators have denied Greg Abbott the quorum he needs to pass his voter suppression legislation — holding the line for the third time. Failed and flailing Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest attempt to mandate Texas Democratic lawmakers return to Austin, is a threat to democracy, and it signals his commitment to force policy that undermines the constitutional rights of our citizens. If these laws are passed, they would deny Black and Brown Texans, elderly people, disabled, and young people a fair election process and significantly hinder their ability to vote in future elections.www.texasdemocrats.org
