Texas House Democrats Sustain Unified Front in Fight to Protect Democracy

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa issued the following statement on the passing of AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka:. “I send my deepest condolences to the family of Richard Trumka — a lion of the labor movement and an unwavering voice for working people and families across our country. Richard was a lifelong advocate for fair pay, better workplace protections, and stronger negotiating power for American workers — and on top of all of that, a beloved friend, family member, and mentor. Through his inspiring leadership and tireless efforts on behalf of the American people, millions of families have been able to enjoy a better quality of life for themselves and for generations to come. We are deeply saddened by his passing. I am incredibly grateful for his leadership and unrelenting support for the American people. Our thoughts are with his family, loved ones, and labor family during this difficult time.”