Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Host David Faber Reflects on ‘Amazing Week’ Hosting the Show: ‘Experience I Will Never Forget’

By Joe Rutland
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“Jeopardy!” guest host David Faber was still reflecting on Saturday about his time on the show before getting back to his regular gig on CNBC. Faber, who is the next-to-last guest host on “Jeopardy!” this season, sent out some kind words toward the show and its recent big winner on Twitter.

outsider.com

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

155K+
Followers
17K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Buck
Person
Levar Burton
Person
Bob Barker
Person
Jack Buck
Person
Mike Richards
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Drew Carey
Person
Alex Trebek
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Football League#Cnbc#Fox Sports#Major League Baseball#Hall Of Fame#St Louis Cardinals#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
TV Showsgoodhousekeeping.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Are Flooding the Internet With Thoughts About David Faber as Guest Host

CNBC's Squawk on the Street host David Faber has stepped up to the lectern as Jeopardy!’s latest guest host and he’s already exceeding expectations. On Monday, the financial journalist made his Jeopardy! debut, an opportunity he called "challenging" but "fun." The 57-year-old New York native officially joined a roster of Jeopardy! prodigies, TV personalities and celebrities who’ve helped honor the late Alex Trebek on the beloved quiz show.
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Aren't Holding Back Their Thoughts After Watching LeVar Burton Guest Host

Best known as the beloved host of Reading Rainbow, LeVar Burton is currently living out one of his biggest dreams as Jeopardy!’s latest guest host. On Monday, the former Star Trek actor made his Jeopardy! debut, an opportunity he says he just couldn’t pass up. For nearly a decade, the 64-year-old Roots star has been vocal about wanting to take over the podium when the late Alex Trebek retired. Now, LeVar is helping honor Alex's legacy on the beloved quiz show, officially joining a roster of celebrities, TV personalities and past Jeopardy! prodigies.
TV & VideosWNCT

Here’s who America thinks should be the new host of ‘Jeopardy!’

(StudyFinds.org) – He might go twice as high as a butterfly in the sky, but actor LeVar Burton still has a lot of “Jeopardy!” fans to win over after his trial run as the long-time game show’s guest host. As for who America says is in the lead to replace the legendary Alex Trebek, a new poll finds the answer is “Who is Ken Jennings?”
TV & VideosPopculture

LeVar Burton Reveals His Wife's Brutally Honest Reaction to His 'Jeopardy!' Guest Hosting Stint

LeVar Burton has opened up about his Jeopardy! guest-hosting stint, and revealed his wife's brutally honest reaction to his performance. Ahead of his first episode, the iconic star appeared on Good Morning America to talk about working on the legendary game show. During the conversation, Burton shared that his wife, make-up artist Stephanie Cozart Burton, was present for his tapings.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ on Major Win Streak, Matt Amodio, Reveals How He Plans to Spend Massive Winnings

Ph.D. student Matt Amodio is quickly becoming one of the highest-earning contestants in the history of “Jeopardy!” The Connecticut native is currently a 10-day champion with more than $300,000 of total earnings. And what better guest host to have during his streak than financial journalist David Faber? During a recent episode, the CNBC anchor asked Amodio how he plans to invest his winnings when he leaves the show.
TV & VideosEsquire

LeVar Burton Has Responded to the News That Mike Richards is the Jeopardy! Frontrunner

LeVar Burton’s years-long quest to inherit the storied Jeopardy! podium may have come to an end, folks. Say it ain’t so!. A new report released last night suggests that Jeopardy! producers may be closing in a permanent host: Mike Richards, the current executive producer of Jeopardy!, who joined the revolving door of guests hosts earlier this year. The call, apparently, is coming from inside the house. This could mean that it’s curtains for Burton, who hosted the show to great fan enthusiasm in July, and who has campaigned since 2013 to join Jeopardy! permanently. But Burton, The People's Candidate, has no hard feelings.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jeopardy! Has Reportedly Decided On Its Next Host

“Jeopardy!” has reportedly found its next host — and no, it’s not Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. According to recent reports from Variety, the game show’s executive producer, Mike Richards, is currently involved in “advanced negotiations” with Sony Pictures Television to replace longtime host Alex Trebek, who passed away in November of 2020.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Alex Trebek’s Daughter Marks His Would-Be 81st Birthday With Incredible Pic of Him With Massive Musk Ox

Today marks what would’ve been longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek’s 81st birthday. Several fans have taken to social media to honor the late host. Trebek’s close friends and family are celebrating the occasion as well. Earlier on Instagram, Trebek’s daughter Nicky posted a picture of him with a massive musk ox up in Alaska. The late “Jeopardy!” host seems to be feeding the musk ox directly from his hand.
TV & VideosPosted by
IndieWire

‘Jeopardy!’ Producer Mike Richards in Negotiations to Become New Permanent Host — Report

Since long-time “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek passed away last November, many have wondered who would be taking the reins as permanent host. Several different guests have assumed hosting duties over the last several months, including controversial choices like Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Ken Jennings, whose past ableist tweets resurfaced when his temporary gig was announced. In news exclusive to Variety, the show’s executive producer Mike Richards is considered the frontrunner to take over the job permanently. Richards joined the show last year as EP and, per the report, impressed producing studio, Sony Pictures, with his knowledge of the game and on-air...
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Why Mike Richards was always going to be Jeopardy! host -- and why LeVar Burton didn't stand a chance

"First of all, Sony & #Jeopardy telegraphed this move early on when it had Richards host right after Ken Jennings," Melanie McFarland explains in a Twitter thread. "Jennings got a 7-week run, but that struck me as something of a stop-gap while production got its list of prospective hosts together. Jennings did...fine. However, on a show that prides itself on making the contestants the stars, having the GOAT as its permanent host ensures that in some respects he would always overshadow them. Having Richards follow Jennings reminded viewers of what Alex Trebek did so well. Richards doesn't directly channel or imitate Trebek, but his manner and delivery is familiar enough to recall the late great host. Of course it is. He was Trebek's EP. And he nailed his two weeks. By then the initial list of guest hosts had been released but, to be honest, most of the selections struck me as lovely tributes and/or theater. Notably, Levar Burton wasn't on that 1st list. Now: you could surmise that the Jeopardy! producers wanted to create some drama with that decision, but let's be real. The show was aware of the fan campaign. It began back in December 2020. Once Burton was added to the list that generated more publicity for him & the show, although obviously his desire get the hosting gig was and is genuine. However, a few things were against Burton from the jump. First, his stardom. Never mind the fact that the reasons he's famous & beloved are aligned with the Jeopardy! ideal. He's still a big star. And remember the whole point of Jeopardy! is to make its contenders the stars of the show. Yes, Trebek was its star when he was host, but the reason for that is he innovated a way of hosting that largely stayed out of contestants' way. He was low-key and comforting. Burton is also low-key and comforting. He's also forever associated with other iconic TV roles, though. And I think that (and yes, his age) worked against him more than his performance during his tryout week. In selecting Richards Jeopardy! is opting for a 'smooth transition' strategy in which the show's calm and comforting familiarity isn't entirely upended. He'll require an acclimation period, as any new person would, but perhaps not as much to diehard viewers. And here's where this analysis gets cold & brutal. Richards was selected despite the many cases made for Jeopardy to display some commitment to diversity by selecting a woman or a person of color because...the job was always his. Richards knows how to guide the game, how to keep the time, the cadence, everything. There's no need for a 'breaking in' period. He's ready to jump in because...he's the younger guy who has always been there. Isn't that how the world works?...For some people?..." McFarland adds: "Mike Richards makes sense for Jeopardy! because this is a show that doesn't need a star, or to change the world. It makes stars & takes pride in being a beacon of stability."
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

LeVar Burton Asked His Wife How He Did After His First Day On Jeopardy. She Was Honest

To say that Jeopardy! is a cultural institution would be a bit of an understatement. The original incarnation of the show started airing in 1964 with Art Fleming as host, but the version of Jeopardy! that we all know and love premiered in 1984 with none other than the beloved Alex Trebek. Since Trebek’s passing in 2020, Jeopardy! has continued with a variety of guest hosts, including grand champion and reigning GOAT Ken Jennings, The Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik, and most recently, Reading Rainbow and Star Trek veteran LeVar Burton.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Jeopardy!': 2nd and 3rd Place Host Contenders Revealed After Mike Richards Seemingly Lands Gig

Jeopardy fans received the update they've been waiting for on Wednesday regarding the permanent replacement for the late Alex Trebek. Variety reported that Mike Richards is in advanced negotiations with Sony Pictures Television for the position. But, the publication also shed some light on who else is being strongly considered. The outlet reported that both Big Bang Theory alum Mayim Bialik and former Jeopardy champion Buzzy Cohen are still in the running to become the permanent host.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Guest Host David Faber Delivers Opening Monologue, Hopes To Honor Alex Trebek

On Monday night, Jeopardy!‘s newest guest host David Faber took the reins of the popular game show and spoke about honoring Alex Trebek during his opening monologue. It’s Faber’s first day at his temporary job after taking over for last week’s host LeVar Burton. The Reading Rainbow and Star Trek star filled in from July 26 to July 30, so his time on the show ended on Friday. Today marks Faber’s debut and kicks off his own one-week stint on the game show. The CNBC financial journalist will now man the Jeopardy! lectern from August 2 to August 6.
TV & VideosFox47News

'Jeopardy!' has reportedly found its new host to succeed Trebek

"Jeopardy!" has reportedly found its new permanent host to succeed Alex Trebek. According to Variety and Deadline, the show's executive producer Mike Richards is reportedly close to finalizing a deal to become the game show's new host. Sony Pictures Television is expected to make an official announcement in the next...

Comments / 0

Community Policy