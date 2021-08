The Concacaf Gold Cup has reached the semifinal stage with all three New England Revolution representatives still alive and battling for continental glory. Both semifinal matches will be played on Thursday night, beginning with the U.S. hosting guest nation Qatar at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1, TUDN). Goalkeeper Matt Turner has backstopped the USMNT in all four games of the competition thus far, registering three shutouts while conceding just a single goal from the penalty spot. Turner made six saves in a 1-0 quarterfinal win over Jamaica, including a stunning stop late in the first half. Revolution teammate Henry Kessler joined the Americans as a medical replacement ahead of that quarterfinal clash and could make his senior international debut on Thursday night.