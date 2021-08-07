Cancel
‘American Pickers’: Is Danielle Colby Slamming Frank Fritz’s Call Out of Mike Wolfe in New Post?

By John Jamison
“American Pickers” star Danielle Colby shared a post on her Instagram story that has fans wondering if she had a specific target in mind. For the uninitiated, the ongoing drama surrounding the hit History Channel show “American Pickers” has gone back and forth a few times now. After Frank Fritz initially accused Mike Wolfe and the show of being insensitive to his health issues and squeezing him out, Wolfe responded with an Instagram post taking the high road. The post didn’t address any drama. In it, Wolfe wished Frank the best.

