The Mineral King Road narrows between two giant sequoias on its way to the Mineral King Valley within Sequoia National Park. July 28, 2021 - SEQUOIA AND KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARKS, Calif. - The National Park Service (NPS) is soliciting comment on a Draft Accessibility Self Evaluation and Transition Plan (SETP) for Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. This Draft SETP identifies key visitor experiences at the parks and the existing barriers to accessing these experiences for people with disabilities. The plan provides recommendations for how to remove barriers, including specific actions, example site plans, and anticipated time frames for implementation. A 33-day comment period opens today with a virtual public meeting taking place on August 10.