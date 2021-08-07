Update | Evacuations lowered on Cedar Creek Fire

WINTHROP — There are no longer any immediate evacuation levels associated with two fires that have burned 180 square miles outside Winthrop.

Authorities on Saturday reduced Level 3 evacuations — leave now — in Pine Forest and Eastern Wolf Creek-South to Level 2 — be ready to leave, according to Okanogan County Emergency Management. The areas are near the Cedar Creek Fire.

Several more areas near the Cedar Creek Fire are under Level 2 and Level 1 evacuations — be aware. The Cub Creek 2 Fire to the east has two areas at Level 1 but none at Levels 3 or 2.

The Cedar Creek Fire, which threatens Winthrop and Twisp, has burned 52,859 acres since it began July 11 after a lightning strike, according to a news release from Great Basin Incident Management Team 1. Two outbuildings have been destroyed.

The Cub Creek 2 Fire is estimated at 62,368 acres and three structures have been destroyed, according to the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. It began July 16, but the cause is under investigation.

Both fires are considered about a quarter contained — Cedar Creek 26%, Cub Creek 24%.

On the Cedar Creek Fire, crews have completed a fire line that stretches roughly from Sun Mountain Lodge in Twisp south around Gobblers Knob across Thompson Ridge to Sheep Creek and onto Little Bridge Creek, the Great Basin news release said.

Firefighters on the Cub Creek 2 Fire recently mopped up and held fire at Forest Service Road 51, part of its northern edge, the national forest news release said. Crews are also working to connect containment lines on the southeast perimeter.

Highway 20 borders the Cedar Creek Fire and remains closed from milepost 165 to 177.

6 p.m. Tuesday

WINTHROP — A thunderstorm is moving north Tuesday evening over the Cascade Mountains and could pass over fires burning in Okanogan County.

Firefighters expected the storm and scheduled work to be completed before the weather system reached Winthrop and Twisp, said Michael Davis, public information officer for the Cedar Creek Fire

As of 5 p.m., there were no reports of problems related to the storm, though Davis noted there were strong winds gusting in the area.

Located along Highway 20 and five miles west of Winthrop, the Cedar Creek is 50,406 acres and 23% contained. The Cub Creek 2 six miles east has burned 58,793 acres and is 24% contained.

2 p.m. Thursday

Buy Now A Level 1 advisory — be aware — has been issued for the Twisp River Valley Thursday afternoon. Homes in yellow zones are under level 1 advisory. Homes in red zones are under level 3 evacuation notices — leave now. Blue zones indicate a Level 2 notice — be ready to leave.

A Level 1 advisory — be aware — has been issued for the Twisp River Valley. The Cedar Creek Fire is spreading to the east and south, nearly five miles north of the valley, according to the Okanogan County Emergency Management.

It is possible that the fire could reach the valley in the future, management said.

This is not an order for immediate evacuation, but people should not wait for a door to door notification. Evacuate if needed.

Find an interactive advisory map for the Cedar Creek Fire here: wwrld.us/maps.

The Cedar Creek Fire has burned 35,585 acres and is 10% contained, according to an Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest report.

Updated, 8:40 a.m. Thursday

WINTHROP — The Cub Creek and Cedar Creek fires near Winthrop continue to grow as crews begin to see some containment improve and worsen.

The Cub Creek fire has burned an estimated 52,832 acres and is 18% contained as of this morning, up from 13% a day ago, according to an Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest report.

The Cedar Creek Fire grew Wednesday to 35,685 acres resulting in a drop in containment from 13% to 10% in the evening.

The fire has moved in a south-westerly direction through heavy fuels, burning past the end of the dozer line being built to connect to Thompson Ridge, according to the report.

Crews in the Cub Creek fire dropped more than 6,000 gallons of water overnight on hot spots on the western flank of the fire near Deer Creek and into Sweet Grass Butte, according to a morning report

Today, crews will work to tie multiple hand and dozer lines with existing roads on the south-eastern flank of the fire.

The top priority is to reduce heat and fuels, especially near Ramsey Creek and up into Tripod Creek. Lower drainages in this area remain a challenge for ground crews, according to the report.

Management of the Cub Creek Fire will transfer Friday evening to a Southwest Area Incident Management Team 2.

A heat advisory has been issued for Eastern Washington as temperatures in the Methow Valley could reach the upper 90s today and well over 100 degrees by Saturday at lower elevations, according to the report.

With minimal wind blowing today, air quality will continue to be smoky over the valley.

— Oscar Rodriguez, World staff writer

Updated, 9:27 a.m. Tuesday

WINTHROP — The Cedar Creek and Cub Creek fires continue to grow near Winthrop as crews attempt to contain both blazes.

The Cub Creek Fire has burned 51,168 acres and is just 11% contained, according to a Tuesday morning Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest report. It has more than doubled in size since Saturday.

The Cedar Creek Fire has steadily grown and is 33,462 acres with 13% containment. It has forced the closure and evacuation of all guests at the popular Sun Mountain Lodge resort near Winthrop.

Ground crews fighting the Cub Creek Fire in the west and north ends have been dealing with dense smoke, limiting aircraft visibility, as they attempt to stop the fire, according to the report.

Air quality has dropped for many in the Methow Valley due to smoke in stagnant air, according to the report.

A smoky forecast of unhealthy to hazardous air is projected for Winthrop on Tuesday, according to the report. Mazama and Twisp should also expect periods of smoky air as well.

Officials are holding two community meetings about the fires in Winthrop and Twisp for residents to attend. The Winthrop meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Mack Lloyd Park. The Twisp meeting will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Twisp River Park.

— Luke Hollister, World staff writer

Updated, 8:45 a.m. Monday

WINTHROP — Air quality in Mazama, Winthrop and Twisp is expected to reach unhealthy levels as winds bring in smoke from the Cub Creek and Cedar Creek fires.

Officials are projecting the unhealthy to hazardous air quality to last as long as until evening for Twisp and Winthrop. Smoke should ease up in Mazama by the afternoon.

Both nearby wildfires grew in size over the weekend.

The Cub Creek Fire is 10% contained at 44,100 acres, according to a Monday morning report from the Okanogan-Wenatchee Forest Service. The Cedar Creek Fire is 11% contained at 24,647 acres.

Wildfire smoke from Canada may also hit those in the Methow Valley on Monday.

— Luke Hollister, World staff writer

Updated, noon Saturday

WINTHROP — Fires outside Winthrop continue to grow.

The Cedar Creek Fire near Mazama and Highway 20 has grown by about 7,500 acres since Wednesday to 22,415 acres, according to a news release Saturday from the Northwest Incident Management Team 8. Officials say it’s 11% contained.

Approximately 459 people are assigned to the Cedar Creek Fire. Crews are hoping to keep the fire at high elevations above the valley and away from property, the release said.

Highway 20 remains closed from milepost 165 to 184. There is no estimated time of reopening, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Homes in red zones on Saturday were under Level 3 evacuation notices — leave now. Those in blue zones were under Level 2 notices — be ready to leave. View an interactive map here. Provided photo/Okanogan County Emergency Management

The Cub Creek 2 Fire has shown similar growth to the Cedar Creek Fire. The fire north of Winthrop grew by 7,600 acres since Wednesday and was estimated Saturday at 42,786 acres and 10% contained, according to California Incident Management Team 1.

Approximately 441 people are assigned to the fire.

The Delancy Fire, located 2.5 miles west of the Cedar Creek Fire on the north side of Highway 20, is 223 acres in size.

3:45 p.m. Wednesday

WINTHROP — A pair of wildfires outside Winthrop have burned nearly 50,000 acres and led authorities to issue emergency evacuation orders to more than 400 homes.

The Cub Creek 2 Fire five miles north of Winthrop has burned 35,134 acres and the Cedar Creek Fire near Mazama is estimated at 14,857 acres.

One structure and one travel trailer have been confirmed to be destroyed and there are reports of two more buildings lost as a result of the Cub Creek 2 Fire, said Okanogan County Emergency Management Director Maurice Goodall on Wednesday.

No structures have been destroyed in the Cedar Creek Fire.

Though smaller, the Cedar Creek Fire has prompted more evacuations.

Goodall said 301 homes are under a Level 3 evacuation — leave now — and 731 are under Level 2 — be ready to leave.

Mapping provided by the Esri Disaster Response Program shows the fire is burning along Highway 20 from about milepost 172 and milepost 180.

The fire was reported July 11 and believed to have been caused by lightning. Officials estimate Cedar Creek is 11% contained.

Okanogan County evacuations

The Cub Creek 2 Fire was reported July 16. The cause is under investigation. It’s estimated at 5% containment.

Goodall said 128 homes are under Level 3 evacuations and 142 are under Level 2 evacuations.

Highway 20 remains closed from milepost 165 to 184. There is no estimated time of reopening, according to the state Department of Transportation.