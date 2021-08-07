Cancel
Browns: PFF puts Cleveland among the elite offenses in the league

By Chad Porto
Cover picture for the articleThe Browns are a Tier 1 offense according to PFF. The Browns appear to be among the best offenses in the NFL, at least according to PFF, who put the Browns in their Tier 1 division. The article PFF released looked at the teams and their expectations for the upcoming season and placed the team based on those expectations accordingly. Joining the Browns in this tier of higher expectations are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Green Bay Packers, and the Buffalo Bills.

