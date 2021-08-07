Kedron artists prep for productive year

Them People Productions, a native New Orleanian led cultural event curation company that is all about promoting, encouraging, and strengthening the New Orleans Black community through the performing and culinary arts, is continuing its Black Artist spotlight series. After launching their virtual Black Artist spotlight series Whereabouts in 2020, and a recent successful launch of, SOULidarity, a curated outside performance series at The Broadside highlighting Black New Orleans based performers, vendors, culinary artists, food trucks, and community organizations with an emphasis on networking, dancing, and Black Joy, they are back with the 2nd installment of their Ace Hotel New Orleans partnered series Them People at 3 Keys, that aims to highlight Black New Orleans based Hip Hop and R&B in the beautiful ambiance and vibe of Three Keys.
