Visual Art

Kedron artists prep for productive year

By The Citizen
The Citizen Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArt students at Kedron Elementary are ready for a productive year. Students in Lisa Francisco’s kindergarten class learned about expectations, then took that lesson with them to Joy Kembel’s art class where they decorated portfolios they will use to hold all of the beautiful art they create this year.

