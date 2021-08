The Detroit Tigers will play the second game of their three-game series against the Cleveland Indians in Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH, on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at 1:10 PM (EDT). After dropping game one of this series, the Detroit Tigers are now 53-59 on the season. Matt Manning started for Detroit and came up short after giving up six runs on 10 hits while striking out 3 opponents over four innings of work.