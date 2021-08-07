Cancel
Long Island, NY Native Latris Oliveira Discusses Her New Book: Gully

By Hardcore Flava
thisis50.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLatris Oliveira chats with Thisis50.com to introduce her first novel, “Gully” which is available for purchase now on Kindle. In this interview the Long Island, New York native discuss how she had to live in a car with her son, to later owning a very successful lingerie company (PrettyPosh). Latris explains the ebbs and flows of creativing writing, and why it took a decade to complete the first trilogy of Gully.

