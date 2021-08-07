Cancel
MLB

Rodón strikes out 11, White Sox blank Cubs 4-0

By JOHN JACKSON - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Carlos Rodón struck out 11 in five stellar innings, Cesar Hernandez and José Abreu hit back-to-back home runs and the Chicago White Sox blanked the Chicago Cubs 4-0 on Saturday. Yoán Moncada added a two-run double for the White Sox in their second straight win in the...

Carlos Rodón
#Ap#The Chicago White Sox#The Chicago Cubs 4 0#The White Sox
