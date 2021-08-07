Cancel
Reek Exclusive Joins Forces with King Rab for “Main One” visua

By tracymitchellva
thisis50.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReek Exclusive and King Rab aim to create a new sound for the music culture with their upcoming EP project titled “New Wave”. To let everyone know what’s ahead we present the new single “Main One”. The record carries a laid back vibe as both artists fall into the hazy production perfectly. Be sure to go check out the new single “Main One” streaming on all music streaming platforms.

