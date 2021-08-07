Reek Exclusive Joins Forces with King Rab for “Main One” visua

MarriDon is Mr. Boom himself bringing nothing but raging energy to the music industry hailing from Mount Vernon, NY. It’s a Boom World Takeover, and Marri Don is taking over the city with the vibes of “Dirty Sprite.” Marri is coming with more heat on the way from your favorite artists. His story begins with a Carribean family background origin, to a New York City rap artist. He is the youngest sibling out of his family to only grow up in New York, and perform at the age of 9. Legends such as Beenie Man are related to Marri Don as an influence towards his music with a unique, melodic, futuristic flow of his own rhythm and sound. Marri Don goes off as “The Biggest Boom,” for his family and close friends. “Nah, I use my own shit. It’s my real story. I want a painting of how I got here. It comes with all three, feeling, shot one inch from the heart, I was told I was gonna die in 15 minutes.” He thought he might as well execute if he had a voice in the music. Marri stated that after he survived the bullet wound, he found his message and went all the way full throttle to becoming an official rap artist. He continues to innovate while being the King of his household and a father. While still making time for his loved ones, he provides for those in need by investing in his community as an advocate to assist in homelessness.Marri Don has performed at big shows at K.O.D in Miami with artists, Ron Suno and Pooh Shiesty. He spoke up to his reality and his fans through his music as he states, “I probably don’t fit the category for a singer or rapper, I see myself as an expressor.” He wants the people to remember his name and his voice. It’s a Boom World.