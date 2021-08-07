Cancel
Memphis, TN

SB Surfs Up Is Back To Cali With His Latest Video “My Lil Chick On The West Coast”

By Hardcore Flava
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs one of the hottest new burgeoning artists from the South, Memphis, Tennessee soul trapper SB SurfsUp is an entire vibe. Courtesy of a loyal fanbase and many projects that hit, the Memphis native is rapidly solidifying his ascendency to hip hop prominence, and on his latest release “My Lil Chick On The West Coast”, he’s boasting a lyrical delivery worth of praise.

