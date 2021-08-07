SB Surfs Up Is Back To Cali With His Latest Video “My Lil Chick On The West Coast”

Have you been keeping up with the Pushing Daizies saga? Because we have. The enigmatic duo kept things under wraps throughout 2020 and most of 2021 with three sharp releases on Dim Mak. Now on their fourth single, the flowery pair have finally revealed their true identities. The producers behind the project, Riot Ten and Stoutty, often dabble in the bassier side of the genre, but their floral alter egos were dedicated to lush melodies and future bass beats. The project began during quarantine as a way for the duo to express a new side of their creativity and the project’s popularity quickly took off with singles like “Dreams,” and “Our Love.” Back in the studio but no longer anonymous, the guys keep things fresh yet familiar on their latest, “I Miss You.” They’re joined by singer/songwriter Lucii who lends her velvety vocals the duo’s signature style to craft a relatable little ditty that will tug at your heartstrings and drive you to dance.